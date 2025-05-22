Historic Prisoner Swap: Russia and Ukraine's Largest Exchange

Russia confirmed it has received a detailed list from Ukraine naming 1,000 prisoners of war Kyiv hopes to secure in an unprecedented swap, as reported by the Interfax news agency on Thursday. In a reciprocal move, Moscow sent its own list of 1,000 names to Kyiv.

The prisoner exchange, touted as the largest of its kind, was one of the key agreements made during direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul last week. However, the precise date and the format of the swap remain to be finalized.

This development marks a significant step in ongoing Ukraine-Russia dialogues, highlighting both challenges and advancements in their current relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)