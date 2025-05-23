UK's Strategic Shift: Chagos Islands Deal and Domestic Political Moves
The UK has agreed to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, paying over 100 million pounds annually. Former PM David Cameron might join DLA Piper as a consultant. The UK is also planning to sell a Brexit checkpoint and possibly nullify British Steel's billion-pound debt to facilitate its sale.
The United Kingdom is taking a significant geopolitical step by agreeing to hand over the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius. The deal, which will cost Britain 101 million pounds annually, ensures the continuation of a joint US-UK air base, solidifying strategic partnerships and regional stability.
In political circles, former Prime Minister David Cameron is reportedly in discussions to join the law firm DLA Piper as a consultant. The move underscores Cameron's potential influence in legal and lobbying sectors, raising interest across political and business communities.
Domestically, the UK is ready to offload a Brexit border check facility that has become redundant following a new EU trade agreement. Additionally, the government is contemplating legislation to cancel British Steel's hefty debts, a controversial tactic that could streamline the company's sale and stabilize the industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
