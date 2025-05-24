India's Vision for Viksit Bharat: United Efforts for a Developed Nation by 2047
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized that removing policy barriers can accelerate investment and employment. He called for collaboration between the Union and states, focusing on sectors like agriculture, education, and healthcare. Modi highlighted the need for integrated urban development and women's workforce inclusion to achieve 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on states and Union Territories to dismantle policy hurdles to foster investment and employment opportunities, underscoring that unity between the central and state governments can make any objective achievable.
Speaking after the 10th Governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog, CEO BVR Subrahmanyam noted unanimous backing for Operation Sindoor, aimed at eliminating terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan. Modi also pressed states to concentrate on agriculture, education, and healthcare improvements.
As India aims to become 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, Modi urged states to establish tourist destinations meeting global standards. He stressed on urban development and women's inclusion in the workforce, noting the potential for cities to lead growth and innovation.
