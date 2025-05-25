India's Economic Surge: Fourth Largest Economy Achieved

India has ascended to the position of the world's fourth-largest economy, surpassing Japan, according to NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam. This milestone marks a significant achievement, aligning with the International Monetary Fund's projections which place India's GDP at USD 4.19 trillion by 2025.

As per the IMF's World Economic Outlook, India's economic trajectory remains promising, with growth projected at 6.2 percent in 2025-26. This development reflects a stable growth forecast supported by robust private consumption, especially in rural sectors, despite global uncertainties.

Looking towards the future, India's ambitious blueprint aims to achieve high-income status by 2047, with a GDP target of USD 30 trillion. The plan outlines strategic reforms across six critical sectors, ensuring sustainable development and technology leadership.