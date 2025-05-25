India's Economic Surge: Overtaking Japan with Vision 2047
India, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, has become the world's fourth-largest economy, surpassing Japan. Union Minister Jitendra Singh credits this growth to technological advancements and defense enhancements. The NITI Aayog CEO highlights a favorable geopolitical environment, emphasizing the goal for Viksit Bharat by 2047.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced that India now ranks as the fourth-largest economy globally, surpassing Japan, marking significant growth over the last decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The ambitious vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 is propelling the nation forward with robust economic and defense developments.
Singh emphasized the importance of technological advancements initiated by Modi, viewing them as catalysts for India's progress. Landmark decisions, such as opening the nuclear and space sectors to private participation, demonstrate the government's strategic foresight, setting a foundation for sustained growth and global competitiveness.
The minister highlighted the modernization of India's defense, citing recent successes against Pakistan as evidence of strengthened capabilities. Additionally, the peaceful use of nuclear technology for food preservation and public welfare underscores India's commitment to using advancements for constructive purposes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- economy
- GDP
- growth
- Viksit Bharat
- Prime Minister Modi
- technology
- defense
- geopolitical
- NITI Aayog
ALSO READ
India Gears Up for National Technology Day 2025 with 'YANTRA' as the Guiding Theme
Indian Railways Boosts Safety with Cutting-Edge Technology in Bhopal Division
Prime Minister Modi Praises CBSE Board Exam Achievers
Bright Outdoor Media: Illuminating India's Path to 'Viksit Bharat'
In last decade, our forces acquired world's best equipment; we have proven our capabilities in combining technology with tactics: PM.