Chaos at Liverpool: Car Hits Fans During Celebration

Chaos erupted in Liverpool city centre during Premier League celebrations as a car ploughed into large crowds of fans. The incident, captured in unverified social media videos, resulted in police detaining a man alleged to have driven into the masses.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the scenes as appalling, expressing concern for those injured. He also commended police and emergency services for their rapid response. The police confirmed that the vehicle had stopped and the suspect was apprehended.

Emergency services arrived swiftly, setting up multiple ambulances and erecting a tent near fire engines to manage the situation, as pictured by a Reuters photographer.

