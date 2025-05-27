Chaos at Liverpool: Car Hits Fans During Celebration
During Liverpool's Premier League title celebrations, a car drove into crowds, leading to chaos. Police are investigating, and a man has been detained. Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the incident. Emergency services responded swiftly, with multiple ambulances and a tent set up by fire engines.
Chaos erupted in Liverpool city centre during Premier League celebrations as a car ploughed into large crowds of fans. The incident, captured in unverified social media videos, resulted in police detaining a man alleged to have driven into the masses.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the scenes as appalling, expressing concern for those injured. He also commended police and emergency services for their rapid response. The police confirmed that the vehicle had stopped and the suspect was apprehended.
Emergency services arrived swiftly, setting up multiple ambulances and erecting a tent near fire engines to manage the situation, as pictured by a Reuters photographer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Liverpool
- PremierLeague
- car
- pedestrians
- incident
- police
- emergency
- fans
- celebration
- KeirStarmer
ALSO READ
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations
Family of Four Hospitalized After Poisonous Incident in Delhi Business Unit
Police Save Teen from Trafficker's Trap
Assam Police Seizes Massive Foreign Cigarette Haul in Guwahati
Tragic Drowning Incident in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum Canal