India's Industrial Slowdown: April 2025 Sees Decline in Growth

In April 2025, India's industrial production growth reduced to 2.7% due to underperformance in the manufacturing, mining, and power sectors. The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had risen by 5.2% in April 2024. Manufacturing grew by 3.4%, while mining shrank by 0.2% and power growth slowed to 1%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 16:56 IST
India's industrial production has faced a deceleration, with growth slowing to 2.7% in April 2025, as detailed by recently released official data. This decline has been attributed primarily to weaker outputs in the manufacturing, mining, and power sectors.

According to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), factory output had risen more significantly by 5.2% during the same month in 2024, pointing to a substantial slowdown. The National Statistics Office (NSO) revised its previous growth estimate for March upwards to 3.9% from an earlier 3%.

Breaking down the sector performance, manufacturing output grew by 3.4% as compared to a year-ago figure of 4.2%. The mining sector experienced a contraction of 0.2%, considerably below last year's growth of 6.8%. The power sector also witnessed a notable decline, with the growth rate plunging to 1% from a robust 10.2% in April of the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

