German Automakers Negotiate U.S. Tariff Deal Amid Expansion Plans

Germany's leading automakers, including BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen, are currently in negotiations with Washington to establish a potential tariff arrangement. The talks aim to leverage their substantial U.S. investments and exports to cushion any potential tariff repercussions, according to three insiders.

The automakers seek a deal by June, conditional upon committing to significant investments that could influence U.S. decisions. Mercedes-Benz plans to add its GLC SUV to the Alabama plant by 2027, BMW considers adding shifts at its Spartanburg facility, and Volkswagen's Audi intends to produce specific models in the U.S., though that plan predates the Trump administration. BMW, a significant exporter from the U.S., has advocated for the EU to reduce vehicle import tariffs.

The German carmakers are also discussing export credits that would reduce tariffs. While these talks have been confirmed to be ongoing, details remain undisclosed. The U.S. is a significant car import source for the EU, which is striving to eliminate or prevent tariff hikes. This ongoing dialogue has positively impacted the automakers' stock prices, despite broader European market challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)