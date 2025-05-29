Global Markets Rally as US Court Strikes Down Trump-Era Tariffs

In a strong opening on Thursday, Indian stock markets mirrored positive global cues, following an impactful US court decision and impressive earnings from tech giant Nvidia. The Nifty 50 gained 72.65 points to open at 24,825.10, while the BSE Sensex rose 278.71 points, opening at 81,591.03.

The positive sentiment stems from a crucial New York ruling by the US Court of International Trade. The court invalidated Trump-era tariffs, declaring that former President Donald Trump had overstepped by invoking emergency powers. Anticipating an appeal, the Trump Administration plans to challenge the verdict up to the US Supreme Court if necessary.

Analysts observe a mood shift towards optimism in global markets. The US ruling has led to a rally in US futures and a strong start across Asian bourses, hinting at a more predictable trade environment. Nvidia's impressive results and upbeat guidance further buoyed market sentiment, fueling gains in tech stocks.