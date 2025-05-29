Left Menu

Global Markets Rally as US Court Strikes Down Trump-Era Tariffs

Indian stock markets surged Thursday, buoyed by a significant US court decision voiding Trump-era tariffs and robust earnings from Nvidia. The ruling prompted a global market upswing, with significant gains in tech sectors and Asian bourses, reflecting optimism for a stable trade environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 10:20 IST
Global Markets Rally as US Court Strikes Down Trump-Era Tariffs
BSE Building (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong opening on Thursday, Indian stock markets mirrored positive global cues, following an impactful US court decision and impressive earnings from tech giant Nvidia. The Nifty 50 gained 72.65 points to open at 24,825.10, while the BSE Sensex rose 278.71 points, opening at 81,591.03.

The positive sentiment stems from a crucial New York ruling by the US Court of International Trade. The court invalidated Trump-era tariffs, declaring that former President Donald Trump had overstepped by invoking emergency powers. Anticipating an appeal, the Trump Administration plans to challenge the verdict up to the US Supreme Court if necessary.

Analysts observe a mood shift towards optimism in global markets. The US ruling has led to a rally in US futures and a strong start across Asian bourses, hinting at a more predictable trade environment. Nvidia's impressive results and upbeat guidance further buoyed market sentiment, fueling gains in tech stocks.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025