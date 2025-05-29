Left Menu

Fermenta Biotech's Financial Surge: A Year of Growth and Innovation

Fermenta Biotech Limited announced a significant financial turnaround for FY25, with revenue up by 57% to INR 427.0 crore and a remarkable EBITDA boost to INR 83.3 crore from a previous loss. The company reported strong growth in human and animal nutrition sectors and launched innovative plant-based Vitamin D3 products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-05-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 15:09 IST
Fermenta Biotech's Financial Surge: A Year of Growth and Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Fermenta Biotech Limited, a leading Indian company, has reported substantial financial growth for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The company's consolidated revenue (excluding real estate) rose by 57% to INR 427.0 crore, while EBITDA surged to INR 83.3 crore, marking a significant turnaround from a prior loss.

Key financial highlights reveal an impressive recovery with human nutrition volume growing by 48% and animal nutrition by 24% over the previous year. Fermenta introduced its innovative plant-based Vitamin D3 products and accomplished successful validation batches, leading to collaborations with global customers and regulatory bodies.

Fueled by strategic expansions and technological advancements, such as Vitadee Green™, Fermenta's robust performance has solidified its position and laid a strong foundation for future growth. The company is poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the global nutritional wellness sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025