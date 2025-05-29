Fermenta Biotech's Financial Surge: A Year of Growth and Innovation

Fermenta Biotech Limited, a leading Indian company, has reported substantial financial growth for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The company's consolidated revenue (excluding real estate) rose by 57% to INR 427.0 crore, while EBITDA surged to INR 83.3 crore, marking a significant turnaround from a prior loss.

Key financial highlights reveal an impressive recovery with human nutrition volume growing by 48% and animal nutrition by 24% over the previous year. Fermenta introduced its innovative plant-based Vitamin D3 products and accomplished successful validation batches, leading to collaborations with global customers and regulatory bodies.

Fueled by strategic expansions and technological advancements, such as Vitadee Green™, Fermenta's robust performance has solidified its position and laid a strong foundation for future growth. The company is poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the global nutritional wellness sector.

