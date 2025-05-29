Left Menu

Car Chaos: Liverpool Victory Parade Incident Shocks City

A 53-year-old man, Paul Doyle, was charged after his car drove into Liverpool soccer fans during a victory parade, injuring dozens. He faces seven charges, including dangerous driving. The incident was deemed isolated, not terror-related. Seven remain hospitalized. The parade celebrated Liverpool's Premier League win.

Car Chaos: Liverpool Victory Parade Incident Shocks City
In a shocking incident that marred Liverpool's victorious soccer celebrations, a car plowed into a crowd, injuring dozens. The driver, 53-year-old Paul Doyle, has been charged with several offenses including dangerous driving and causing grievous bodily harm.

The chaos unfolded during a victory parade in Liverpool's city center, capturing the city by surprise. Video footage revealed the terrifying moment a grey Ford Galaxy collided with the crowd. Police have assured that the incident was isolated and not connected to terrorism.

With a million fans in attendance, the celebrations took a sobering turn. Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims expressed the community's shock and sadness and reiterated that detectives are dedicated to providing answers.

