Car Chaos: Liverpool Victory Parade Incident Shocks City
A 53-year-old man, Paul Doyle, was charged after his car drove into Liverpool soccer fans during a victory parade, injuring dozens. He faces seven charges, including dangerous driving. The incident was deemed isolated, not terror-related. Seven remain hospitalized. The parade celebrated Liverpool's Premier League win.
In a shocking incident that marred Liverpool's victorious soccer celebrations, a car plowed into a crowd, injuring dozens. The driver, 53-year-old Paul Doyle, has been charged with several offenses including dangerous driving and causing grievous bodily harm.
The chaos unfolded during a victory parade in Liverpool's city center, capturing the city by surprise. Video footage revealed the terrifying moment a grey Ford Galaxy collided with the crowd. Police have assured that the incident was isolated and not connected to terrorism.
With a million fans in attendance, the celebrations took a sobering turn. Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims expressed the community's shock and sadness and reiterated that detectives are dedicated to providing answers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Telangana Police Officer Faces Dual Charges: Bribery and Illegal Ammo Possession
Bribery Scandal Expands: Officer Also Faces Illegal Ammunition Charges
Kolkata Police Officer Arrested in Rs 2.66 Crore Loot Case
Bolivian Soccer Star Ramiro Vaca Faces Doping Allegations
Karnataka High Court Upholds Police Authority in Digital Privacy Dispute