Asian Granito India Bounces Back with Profits in March Quarter
Asian Granito India reported a net profit of ₹16.36 crore in the March quarter, reversing from a previous loss. The company's net sales rose by 11.3% to ₹471.62 crore. It aims for ₹6,000 crore in total revenue over the next 4-6 years, driven by expansion efforts.
- Country:
- India
Asian Granito India has reported a remarkable turnaround, posting a net profit of ₹16.36 crore in the March quarter. This marks a significant improvement from a loss of ₹5.54 crore in the corresponding period last year, indicating the company's strengthening market position.
Driven by a sales surge of 11.3% to ₹471.62 crore, compared to ₹423.63 crore in the previous year, the company shows promising growth prospects. Asian Granito's consolidated net profit for 2024-25 came in at ₹20.24 crore, a stark contrast to the ₹20.15 crore loss recorded for FY24.
Under the leadership of Chairman and Managing Director Kamlesh Patel, the company remains committed to achieving a revenue target of ₹6,000 crore in the coming years. Recent strategic moves include increasing promoter stakes and launching subsidiaries in Dubai and Indonesia, alongside celebrity endorsements to bolster brand presence.
