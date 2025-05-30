Left Menu

India's Hospitality Industry Poised for $1 Billion Boom by 2028

India's hospitality industry experienced a notable growth spurt in early 2025 and is projected to attract $1 billion in investments by 2028, up from $340 million last year. The sector's RevPAR rose significantly, driven by events like Aero India 2025, with cities like Bengaluru showing remarkable performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:44 IST
India's hospitality industry is on a growth trajectory, poised to attract $1 billion in investments by 2028 from hotel transactions of $340 million last year, according to a recent report.

The report highlighted a 16.3% surge in Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) during January-March 2025 compared to the same period last year, indicating strong sectoral performance across India.

Bengaluru led the way with a 38.3% year-on-year RevPAR growth, thanks to events like Aero India 2025. Other cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai also recorded solid RevPAR increases due to robust occupancy levels and strategic events.

