India's Hospitality Industry Poised for $1 Billion Boom by 2028

India's hospitality industry is on a growth trajectory, poised to attract $1 billion in investments by 2028 from hotel transactions of $340 million last year, according to a recent report.

The report highlighted a 16.3% surge in Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) during January-March 2025 compared to the same period last year, indicating strong sectoral performance across India.

Bengaluru led the way with a 38.3% year-on-year RevPAR growth, thanks to events like Aero India 2025. Other cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai also recorded solid RevPAR increases due to robust occupancy levels and strategic events.

(With inputs from agencies.)