Bharat 2030: The Rise of Tier-II and III Cities in India's Real Estate Boom

A new report highlights the shift in India's real estate focus from metro cities to Tier-II and III cities. Authored by Ashwinder R. Singh, it underlines long-term growth in cities like Raipur and Salem, driven by infrastructure advances and offer a new investment landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 14:51 IST
Ashwinder R. Singh. Image Credit: ANI
In a notable shift in Indian real estate dynamics, a groundbreaking report titled 'BHARAT 2030: The Silent Surge of Tier-II and Tier-III Cities' unveils the emerging growth landscape in smaller Indian cities. Authored by Ashwinder R. Singh, Chairman of the CII Real Estate Committee (North), the report illustrates a fundamental redirection from traditional metropolitan areas.

This transformation is not a mere reaction to the limitations of metro cities, but a structural evolution characterized by enhanced infrastructure, affordability, and aspirations. Cities such as Raipur, Salem, and Belagavi are spearheading this evolution, positioning themselves as pivotal players in India's real estate growth story.

Infrastructure plays a critical role, with Tier-II and III cities benefiting from state-of-the-art expressways, airports, and railway links. The report advises developers and investors to strategically target these regions, capitalizing on early entry benefits and evolving urban development policies. This reorientation signals India's balanced urban growth, focusing on wider geographical inclusion and sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

