Africa Investment Forum Strengthens Partnership for Transformative Continental Growth

At the African Development Bank's (AfDB) Annual Meetings, key founding partners of the Africa Investment Forum (AIF) came together to sign a new Partnership Framework Agreement, reinforcing their collective commitment to mobilize transformative investments for the African continent. This agreement not only defines a clearer partnership model but also sets the stage for the inclusion of new partners, expanding the scope and impact of the AIF.

The Africa Investment Forum, which was launched in 2018, has quickly become Africa’s premier investment marketplace, attracting nearly $225 billion in investment interest. With this new partnership agreement, the Forum aims to accelerate its mission of unlocking vital investments for the continent’s growth and development. The signing ceremony marked an important milestone in the journey towards sustainable economic growth, with the founding partners reiterating their commitment to creating a long-lasting impact in Africa’s infrastructure, industry, and private sector.

New Framework Paves the Way for Greater Impact

The Partnership Framework Agreement outlines the roles and responsibilities of the founding partners, which include the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), Africa50, the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), and the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA). The agreement also invites new partners to join, ensuring the growth of the Forum and expanding its reach in driving investments into high-impact projects across Africa.

The signing ceremony was attended by prominent leaders from these organizations. The collaboration aims to create a more inclusive, efficient, and sustainable investment ecosystem in Africa. The Forum has already shown significant progress, and the Partnership Framework marks a turning point towards greater collaboration and an even more robust platform for fostering transformative investments.

Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group and chairperson of the Africa Investment Forum, emphasized the vision behind the initiative, stating: "This agreement is a testament to our shared vision: that Africa will not be developed by aid, but by investment. The AIF has changed perceptions and proven that Africa is indeed a bankable destination." His remarks reflect the growing recognition of Africa as a viable and attractive investment destination, a key shift that the AIF has championed since its inception.

A Renewed Commitment to Transformative Investment

The signing ceremony also featured insights from other leaders involved in the AIF. Dr. Fahad Abdullah Aldossari, Chairman of BADEA’s Board of Directors, noted that this new agreement is a significant milestone for AIF 2.0, aiming to advance projects towards bankability and encourage transformative investments into the continent. His statement underscored the importance of financial sustainability in achieving AIF’s long-term objectives.

Alain Ebobissé, CEO of Africa50, highlighted the crucial role the AIF plays in unlocking private capital to deliver bankable projects across Africa. He remarked: "This signature marks our renewed commitment to support the objectives of the Africa Investment Forum, launched under the visionary leadership of President Adesina. It is a much-needed deal-making platform that helps strengthen collaborations and leverage innovative models to unlock private capital to accelerate the delivery of bankable projects on the continent."

Samaila Zubairu, President and CEO of the Africa Finance Corporation, emphasized the significant achievements of the AIF, saying, "As a Founding Partner, we are proud to see this initiative formally take shape. Through AIF, we’ve proven what Africa can achieve when we collaborate — building the continent’s first investment platform that truly mobilizes capital for bankable, high-impact projects."

Collaborative Effort to Close the Infrastructure Funding Gap

Boitumelo Mosako, CEO of the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), also expressed support for the AIF, stating, "We have to continue leveraging the AIF as a platform for capital mobilisation in Africa, to bridge the infrastructure funding gap in the continent." His words reflect the critical need for concerted efforts to address Africa’s infrastructure challenges, which remain a significant barrier to the continent’s sustainable development.

The Partnership Framework Agreement comes ahead of the highly anticipated Market Days 2025, which will be held in Rabat, Morocco, from November 26 to 28, 2025. Market Days, the centerpiece event of the Africa Investment Forum, brings together investors, deal sponsors, and heads of government from across the globe to advance high-impact projects towards financial closure. The event will further cement the AIF’s role in driving transformative investments in Africa and accelerating the development of key infrastructure projects.

Impacting Africa’s Growth Through Investment and Innovation

The Africa Investment Forum's success in mobilizing substantial investment interest has already proven that Africa is ready for transformative change. As more stakeholders join the platform, the AIF will continue to play a crucial role in reshaping Africa’s economic landscape. With a focus on projects that improve infrastructure, create jobs, and promote sustainable development, the AIF is a vital tool for unlocking the continent’s potential and supporting its long-term growth trajectory.

In closing, Dr. Adesina’s remarks highlighted the long-term impact of the Africa Investment Forum: "We are not just talking about investment—we are talking about making a lasting difference in the lives of Africans. This platform represents hope, opportunity, and growth for Africa."

As the continent looks toward the future, the Africa Investment Forum’s renewed commitment, alongside its growing list of partners, offers a promising path forward for sustainable and inclusive development. The Forum’s ability to bring together key players from the public and private sectors will be essential in driving the necessary investments to accelerate Africa’s transformation in the coming years.