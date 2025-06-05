Tripura's Vision: Soaring Tourism with Seaplanes
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha petitions the Centre for introducing seaplane services to connect Narikel Kunja island. In a meeting with DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Saha emphasized the need for strategic investment in Northeastern tourism. He highlighted new homestay guidelines and partnerships to boost regional tourism potential.
- Country:
- India
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha is pushing for transformative tourism via seaplane services, seeking Central assistance to link Narikel Kunja island in Dhalai district. In discussions with DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Saha underscored the significance of cultivating strategic investments in the Northeastern region.
During the High-Level Task Force meeting led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Saha called for identifying lucrative projects for both national and international stakeholders. According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, there's a need to revamp current investment practices and enhance tourism policies to create a growth-conducive environment.
New homestay guidelines have already been implemented, with 48 operational sites. Saha also mentioned collaborative ventures like a lease agreement with the Indian Hotels Company Limited for a Taj property in Pushpawant Palace, demonstrating Tripura's commitment to tourism expansion through roadshows and investment conferences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Invest Qatar Unveils Ambitious $1 Billion Investment Initiative
Govt Boosts Crackdown on Tax Evaders with Major Budget 2025 Investment
Govt Boosts Tertiary Education with $398 Million Investment in Budget 2025
South Africa Eyes U.S. Investments for Economic Growth
Canada Eyes Investment in Trump's Golden Dome Defense Project