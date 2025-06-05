Tripura's Vision: Soaring Tourism with Seaplanes

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha is pushing for transformative tourism via seaplane services, seeking Central assistance to link Narikel Kunja island in Dhalai district. In discussions with DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Saha underscored the significance of cultivating strategic investments in the Northeastern region.

During the High-Level Task Force meeting led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Saha called for identifying lucrative projects for both national and international stakeholders. According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, there's a need to revamp current investment practices and enhance tourism policies to create a growth-conducive environment.

New homestay guidelines have already been implemented, with 48 operational sites. Saha also mentioned collaborative ventures like a lease agreement with the Indian Hotels Company Limited for a Taj property in Pushpawant Palace, demonstrating Tripura's commitment to tourism expansion through roadshows and investment conferences.

(With inputs from agencies.)