Turbulence Forces Emergency Landing: Ryanair Flight From Berlin to Milan

A Ryanair flight from Berlin to Milan made an emergency landing in Germany due to turbulence, injuring nine. The plane landed safely in Memmingen, and medical assistance was provided for the injured. Ryanair arranged buses and a replacement flight for passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 16:03 IST
Turbulence Forces Emergency Landing: Ryanair Flight From Berlin to Milan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Ryanair flight en route from Berlin to Milan encountered severe turbulence late Wednesday, forcing an emergency landing in southern Germany. The incident occurred amid a thunderstorm, with nine passengers sustaining injuries, according to Bavaria police.

The flight successfully landed at Memmingen, roughly 115 kilometers west of Munich. Among those injured, a woman suffered a head injury, her toddler sustained bruises, and a 59-year-old woman reported back pain. While some passengers were treated at the scene, others required hospital care.

Ryanair expressed apologies and confirmed the provision of a bus service to Milan late Wednesday, as well as a replacement flight on Thursday. Medical assistance was also requested prior to landing to attend to the affected passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

