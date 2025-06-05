Turbulence Forces Emergency Landing: Ryanair Flight From Berlin to Milan

A Ryanair flight en route from Berlin to Milan encountered severe turbulence late Wednesday, forcing an emergency landing in southern Germany. The incident occurred amid a thunderstorm, with nine passengers sustaining injuries, according to Bavaria police.

The flight successfully landed at Memmingen, roughly 115 kilometers west of Munich. Among those injured, a woman suffered a head injury, her toddler sustained bruises, and a 59-year-old woman reported back pain. While some passengers were treated at the scene, others required hospital care.

Ryanair expressed apologies and confirmed the provision of a bus service to Milan late Wednesday, as well as a replacement flight on Thursday. Medical assistance was also requested prior to landing to attend to the affected passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)