Trade Tango: US-China Tariff Talks Aim for Reset
The United States and China have agreed to resume tariff talks, addressing a trade standoff exacerbated by issues like rare earths and tech access. Trump and Xi's recent conversation, marked by accusations and fluctuating tariffs, aims to unstick stalled negotiations amid global economic tensions.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant turn of events, the United States and China have agreed to reopen tariff talks that could signal a new phase in their often tumultuous trade relationship. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping engaged in crucial dialogue amid global concerns over rare earths and technology outputs.
The call, initiated by President Trump, was confirmed by China's foreign ministry, though specifics from the White House remain undisclosed. Central to these discussions are accusations between the two nations, with the US claiming China limits critical mineral exports, while China challenges US restrictions on chip sales and student visas.
Both countries have temporarily scaled back tariffs—Trump reducing US tariffs on Chinese goods, and China lowering taxes on American products. Market volatility reflects the gravity of these negotiations, which also touch on broader strategies like Trump's push for US reindustrialization and China's technological advancements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
FOREX-Dollar on defensive as traders eye Trump tax bill, G7 currency talks
Golden Dome: Trump’s Vision for Space-Based Missile Defense
Judge Clashes with Trump's Deportation Efforts Amid Legal Battle
Congress Weighs Trump’s Landmark Tax Cut Bill Amidst Internal GOP Tensions
Trump's Sweet Tooth and the White House's Kid-Friendly Day