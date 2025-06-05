Left Menu

Africa Finance Corporation and Italy Forge $320 Million Transport Deal

Africa Finance Corporation, a continental financier based in Lagos, is set to finalize a $320 million deal with Italy. The agreement aims to establish a new transport corridor linking mineral fields in Central Africa with an Angolan port, organized with the support of industrialized nations including the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:50 IST
Africa Finance Corporation and Italy Forge $320 Million Transport Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move to boost infrastructure in Africa, the Lagos-based Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) has announced a forthcoming $320 million agreement with Italy. The funding will partially go towards creating a new transport corridor connecting precious mineral fields to an Angolan port, as confirmed by the AFC's chief executive, Samaila Zubairu.

Owned by African central banks and development lenders, AFC is collaborating on a U.S.-supported rail and road corridor project. The corridor is designed to link the Angolan port of Lobito to landlocked Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, regions that are rich in mineral resources. Italy's backing further highlights the strategic importance of diversifying control over these critical mineral supplies.

The financing from Italy will aid in the AFC's regular operations, alongside the major transport project. CEO Zubairu noted that although $1 billion has already been raised this year, an additional $1 billion will be sought through a syndication facility shortly, emphasizing the ongoing investment needs in Africa's infrastructure landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025