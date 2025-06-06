Brazil Proposes Tax Break Cuts to Avoid IOF Hike

Brazil's government plans to support a bill advocating for a 10% cut in federal tax breaks as an alternative to a controversial hike in the tax on financial transactions (IOF), according to sources.

The proposal by lawmaker Mauro Benevides suggests a 5% reduction in tax benefits in 2025, followed by another 5% in 2026. Exemptions include the Manaus free trade zone and non-profit organizations.

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad mentioned that new fiscal measures would be unveiled soon to balance public accounts, with the bill's approval seen as vital to reconsidering the IOF tax increase.

