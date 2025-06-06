RBI's Next Move: Interest Rate Decision Looms Amid Easing Inflation

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), led by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, is poised to unveil the policy repo rate today at 10 AM in Mumbai, as the three-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting concludes. This meeting occurs amid a backdrop of steadily declining inflation in the nation.

Latest figures from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation disclose that India's retail inflation dipped to 3.16% in April, down from 3.34% in March, positioning it below the RBI's 4% comfort threshold. Consequently, there is burgeoning anticipation that the central bank may adopt a gentler stance on interest rates.

The prior MPC meeting in early April saw a 25 basis point reduction in the repo rate, decreasing it from 6.25% to 6%, marking it the second successive rate cut. Analysts are vigilant today as further CPI reductions are forecasted, with potential implications for another possible rate cut designed to bolster economic growth.

