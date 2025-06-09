Historic Paddy Procurement Sets New Benchmark in Assam

Assam has set a new record in paddy procurement, as announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The state has already acquired over 5.85 lakh metric tonnes of paddy, a figure poised to grow as procurement continues until June 30.

In an enthusiastic announcement, Sarma highlighted this milestone as the first time Assam has reached and potentially exceeded its annual paddy procurement target for 2024-25.

The procurement has almost hit its target with 5,85,012.75 metric tonnes already acquired by Sunday. Officials are optimistic that the final numbers will surpass the goal, marking a significant development in the state's agricultural narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)