Left Menu

Bharat Bhoomi Fund: Revolutionizing Real Estate Investments in India

The Wealth Company Asset Management Pvt Ltd has launched the Bharat Bhoomi Fund, a Rs 2,000-crore investment in India's real estate sector. It aims at ready-to-launch assets with a strategic investment in various sectors, fueled by the country's digital and green transitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-06-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 11:02 IST
Bharat Bhoomi Fund: Revolutionizing Real Estate Investments in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Wealth Company Asset Management Pvt Ltd, under the Pantomath Group, has unveiled the Bharat Bhoomi Fund, a monumental Rs 2,000-crore initiative focused on India's real estate sector. This fund, part of the fifth Bharat Value Fund Series, includes a Rs 1,000-crore Category II AIF and a Rs 1,000-crore greenshoe option.

Led by industry veterans Rakesh Kumar and Bhavya Bagrecha, the fund positions itself as a dynamic force aimed at harnessing ready-to-launch real estate assets for quick value creation. Joining the advisory team is Peter Sharp, a seasoned expert from Walmart's Asia operations, enhancing the fund's strategic depth.

The Bharat Bhoomi Fund seeks to capitalize on India's booming sectors, including data centers, warehousing, hospitality, and renewable energy. With investor interest surging due to national digital and green energy initiatives, the fund plans strategic investments in major metropolitan regions across India, broadening its exposure to real assets aligned with evolving economic priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025