Bharat Bhoomi Fund: Revolutionizing Real Estate Investments in India

The Wealth Company Asset Management Pvt Ltd, under the Pantomath Group, has unveiled the Bharat Bhoomi Fund, a monumental Rs 2,000-crore initiative focused on India's real estate sector. This fund, part of the fifth Bharat Value Fund Series, includes a Rs 1,000-crore Category II AIF and a Rs 1,000-crore greenshoe option.

Led by industry veterans Rakesh Kumar and Bhavya Bagrecha, the fund positions itself as a dynamic force aimed at harnessing ready-to-launch real estate assets for quick value creation. Joining the advisory team is Peter Sharp, a seasoned expert from Walmart's Asia operations, enhancing the fund's strategic depth.

The Bharat Bhoomi Fund seeks to capitalize on India's booming sectors, including data centers, warehousing, hospitality, and renewable energy. With investor interest surging due to national digital and green energy initiatives, the fund plans strategic investments in major metropolitan regions across India, broadening its exposure to real assets aligned with evolving economic priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)