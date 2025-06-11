Argentina's Central Bank Cancels Trillion-Peso Debt Balance
Argentina's central bank and financial institutions have agreed to cancel 5.9 trillion pesos in liquidity option contracts related to government debt securities. This move is part of efforts by the monetary authority to clean up its balance sheet.
In a significant financial maneuver, Argentina's central bank, in collaboration with financial institutions, has agreed to cancel liquidity option contracts of government debt securities amounting to 5.9 trillion pesos, approximately $4.9 billion. This decision was announced by the monetary authority on Tuesday.
The central bank emphasized that this cancellation represents an important step towards cleaning up its balance sheet. The eradication of these contracts underscores the institution's efforts to stabilize and optimize its financial situation amidst challenging economic conditions.
Such initiatives are crucial for Argentina as it strives to maintain financial stability and boost investor confidence. The central bank's proactive approach highlights its commitment to improving financial transparency and accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
