Maruti Suzuki Dzire: A Safe Revolution on Indian Roads

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari lauded Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday, celebrating a significant achievement in automotive safety. The company's all-new Dzire model has received a prestigious 5-star rating from Bharat NCAP, an accomplishment Gadkari described as a 'proud milestone for Made-in-India cars.'

Bharat NCAP, launched by Gadkari in 2023, is a pioneering program dedicated to elevating road safety standards for motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes. The initiative underscores the government's commitment to enhancing vehicular safety and empowering consumers with better information.

The minister expressed his satisfaction with the focus on safety, noting the incorporation of advanced safety features, including six airbags in mainstream models. Gadkari emphasized that Bharat NCAP's goal is to boost public awareness, enabling consumers to prioritize safety in their vehicle purchases.