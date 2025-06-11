Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: A Safe Revolution on Indian Roads

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari praised Maruti Suzuki India's Dzire for attaining a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating. Established in 2023, Bharat NCAP boosts vehicle safety standards in India. The initiative aims to enhance public awareness and promote vehicles prioritizing safety features, such as airbags.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 19:18 IST
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari lauded Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday, celebrating a significant achievement in automotive safety. The company's all-new Dzire model has received a prestigious 5-star rating from Bharat NCAP, an accomplishment Gadkari described as a 'proud milestone for Made-in-India cars.'

Bharat NCAP, launched by Gadkari in 2023, is a pioneering program dedicated to elevating road safety standards for motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes. The initiative underscores the government's commitment to enhancing vehicular safety and empowering consumers with better information.

The minister expressed his satisfaction with the focus on safety, noting the incorporation of advanced safety features, including six airbags in mainstream models. Gadkari emphasized that Bharat NCAP's goal is to boost public awareness, enabling consumers to prioritize safety in their vehicle purchases.

