Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Western Railway's Response to Plane Crash
Following the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad involving a London-bound Air India flight, Western Railway has mobilized disaster management teams for relief operations. Additional trains are planned to assist affected families, with medical staff and Railway Protection Force personnel on-site to aid rescue efforts.
- Country:
- India
A devastating plane crash occurred in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon, involving a London-bound Air India flight. Western Railway has immediately responded by sending disaster management teams for relief and rescue operations.
Chief public relations officer Vineet Abhishek announced that a medical team, along with Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, had been dispatched to assist at the crash site. The Western Railway's 'Hospital Team,' which includes six doctors, 20 staff members, and seven ambulances, is actively involved in the rescue efforts.
In an effort to support affected families, Western Railway is organizing special trains to Mumbai and Delhi, set to operate based on demand. Details will be announced shortly, aiming to provide necessary aid in this tragic situation.
ALSO READ
Karnataka's Battle Against the Rains: CM Siddaramaiah Leads Relief Efforts
Landslides and Floods Devastate Assam: Urgent Relief Efforts Underway
Air India Express Takes Off: Bengaluru-Kathmandu Flights Launched
Uttarakhand Introduces 'Aapada Sakhi Yojana' for Women Empowerment in Disaster Management
Manipur Governor Reviews Relief Efforts for Displaced Persons