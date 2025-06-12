Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Western Railway's Response to Plane Crash

A devastating plane crash occurred in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon, involving a London-bound Air India flight. Western Railway has immediately responded by sending disaster management teams for relief and rescue operations.

Chief public relations officer Vineet Abhishek announced that a medical team, along with Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, had been dispatched to assist at the crash site. The Western Railway's 'Hospital Team,' which includes six doctors, 20 staff members, and seven ambulances, is actively involved in the rescue efforts.

In an effort to support affected families, Western Railway is organizing special trains to Mumbai and Delhi, set to operate based on demand. Details will be announced shortly, aiming to provide necessary aid in this tragic situation.