Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Flight Crash Jolts Boeing

A Boeing 787-8 Air India flight crashed in Ahmedabad, stirring significant concern as Boeing's shares plummet amid pre-market trading. The incident casts a shadow over the upcoming Paris Air Show and revives memories of previous Boeing-related tragedies, impacting Boeing’s market value and global reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-06-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 17:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The aviation world is in shock as a Boeing 787-8 Air India flight crashed shortly after takeoff, plummeting into a residential area near Ahmedabad's airport. The flight, en route to London Gatwick, carried a diverse group of passengers, adding a global dimension to the unfolding tragedy.

With 169 Indians, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian on board, the crash has sent waves across continents. The incident occurs mere days before the prestigious Paris Air Show, where Boeing hopes to regain its footing in the competitive aviation market.

This latest crash brings back haunting memories of the past Boeing 737 Max 8 disasters, shadowing the company's efforts to recover over the past six years. With Boeing's shares dropping 9% in pre-market trading, the stakes are higher than ever for the aerospace giant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

