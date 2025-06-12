G7 Summit: Aligning Sanctions and Support for Ukraine

The upcoming Group of Seven (G7) meeting in Canada is set to navigate the complexities of EU-U.S. alignment on sanctions imposed on Russia, a German government official stated on Thursday. The summit holds particular importance for Ukraine as it seeks to drive the sanctions debate forward.

Key concerns include ensuring continuous military and financial assistance for Ukraine, with the emphasis on maintaining U.S. involvement. "Realism is essential," the official articulated, highlighting the importance of current American contributions and services to Ukraine.

The official noted that if the status quo is preserved, with ongoing pivotal American support, the international response will remain robust.