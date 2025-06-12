Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Air India Flight Crashes in Ahmedabad

A London-bound Air India flight carrying 242 people crashed in Ahmedabad, causing significant casualties. The Maharashtra government released helpline numbers for relatives of victims to get updates. The Disaster Management Cell provided numbers for assistance as rescue operations continue amidst one of India's worst air tragedies.

A devastating air tragedy struck on Thursday as a London-bound Air India flight crashed in Ahmedabad, shortly after take-off. The incident, involving 242 passengers and crew, marks one of India's most catastrophic aviation disasters.

In the wake of the crash, the Maharashtra government's Disaster Management Cell has swiftly released emergency helpline numbers, including 022-22027990, 022-22794229, and 9321587143, along with a dedicated emergency line - 1070. These lines offer crucial information to the victims' relatives as the situation unfolds.

The flight comprised 230 passengers, mostly Indian nationals, along with British, Portuguese, and Canadian individuals, in addition to two pilots and ten crew members. The absence of an official fatality count underscores the severity and chaos surrounding the crash site, a medical college complex, as efforts continue to address this tragic event.

