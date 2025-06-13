Tragic Accident in Himachal Pradesh: One Dead, Several Injured
A pick-up van accident near Peer Nigahe in Himachal Pradesh's Una district resulted in one death and 29 injuries. The victims were returning from religious shrines. Local residents helped rescue the injured, who were taken to Una hospital. An investigation is ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 13-06-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 12:01 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident occurred when a pick-up van plunged into a 24-feet deep gorge near Peer Nigahe, Himachal Pradesh, leaving one person dead and 29 injured, according to police reports on Friday.
The victims, residents of Majitha in Amritsar, Punjab, were returning from visits to the Baba Balak Nath shrine and other pilgrimage spots. Locals were quick to the scene, aiding in the rescue of the injured.
The injured parties were rushed to Una hospital, where unfortunately one died. Two critically injured individuals were transferred to PGI Chandigarh. Police have registered a case, and investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the accident.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Robotic Boats Revolutionize Rescue Operations in Palghar
High Court Rescues Student Amidst Controversial Arrest Over Social Media Post
Ricky Ponting Leads Punjab Kings to Remarkable IPL Turnaround
Sicilian Court Sets Precedent in NGO Migrant Rescue Trial
RCB Dominates Punjab Kings in IPL Qualifier with Supreme Bowling Performance