Tragic Accident in Himachal Pradesh: One Dead, Several Injured

A tragic accident occurred when a pick-up van plunged into a 24-feet deep gorge near Peer Nigahe, Himachal Pradesh, leaving one person dead and 29 injured, according to police reports on Friday.

The victims, residents of Majitha in Amritsar, Punjab, were returning from visits to the Baba Balak Nath shrine and other pilgrimage spots. Locals were quick to the scene, aiding in the rescue of the injured.

The injured parties were rushed to Una hospital, where unfortunately one died. Two critically injured individuals were transferred to PGI Chandigarh. Police have registered a case, and investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the accident.