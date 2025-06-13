Lufthansa Cancels Flights Amid Middle East Tensions

Lufthansa has taken the significant step of cancelling flights to major Middle Eastern cities, including Tel Aviv and Tehran, in response to escalating tensions following Israel's broad assault on Iran.

According to a statement released on Friday, flights to Tel Aviv and Tehran are suspended until July 31, with additional cancellations to Amman, Erbil, and Beirut effective until June 20.

Furthermore, the German airline continues to avoid the airspace over the affected regions until further notice, underscoring the potential risks associated with air travel in the volatile area.