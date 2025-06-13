Lufthansa Cancels Flights Amid Middle East Tensions
Lufthansa has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv, Tehran, and several other Middle Eastern cities following Israel's attack on Iran. Flights to Tel Aviv and Tehran are cancelled until July 31, and services to Amman, Erbil, and Beirut are halted until June 20. Lufthansa avoids the airspace of affected countries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 13-06-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 15:51 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Lufthansa has taken the significant step of cancelling flights to major Middle Eastern cities, including Tel Aviv and Tehran, in response to escalating tensions following Israel's broad assault on Iran.
According to a statement released on Friday, flights to Tel Aviv and Tehran are suspended until July 31, with additional cancellations to Amman, Erbil, and Beirut effective until June 20.
Furthermore, the German airline continues to avoid the airspace over the affected regions until further notice, underscoring the potential risks associated with air travel in the volatile area.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Poacher Killed in Gunfight with Security Forces at Kaziranga National Park
Deadly Clash: Poacher Killed in Kaziranga National Park
Gehlot Criticizes BJP's Tiranga Yatra, Questions Political Motivations
India Ramps Up Efforts to Find Missing Nationals in Iran
Saudi Diplomacy: A Prince's Urgent Plea to Iran