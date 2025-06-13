Apache Helicopter's Quick Thinking in Pathankot: A Precautionary Landing Narrative

An Apache attack helicopter belonging to the Indian Air Force executed a precautionary landing in Punjab's Pathankot district during a routine operation on Friday, according to sources.

The aircraft was seen grounded in a field, but both the pilot and co-pilot emerged unscathed and subsequently piloted the helicopter back to its base at the Pathankot airbase.

This incident mirrors a similar one a week prior, involving another Apache helicopter facing a technical challenge in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, which was resolved without injuries.