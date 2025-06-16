Russia Offers Mediation in Israel-Iran Conflict
Russia continues to offer its services as a mediator in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. The Kremlin remains open to housing Iranian uranium in Russia, despite escalating tensions. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that past proposals are still viable, though recent hostilities have made the situation more complex.
Russia remains committed to playing a mediating role in the conflict between Israel and Iran, according to statements released by the Kremlin on Monday.
The Russian government reiterated its previous proposals to store Iranian uranium on its territory as a means of easing tensions between the conflicting parties.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted that while the option to broker peace is still available, the recent escalation of hostilities poses additional challenges to the mediation process.
