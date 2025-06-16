Left Menu

Unraveling the Ahmedabad Air Tragedy: Insights and Actions

A government-formed multi-disciplinary committee convened to investigate the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Chaired by Union Home Secretary, the panel analyzed potential causes and future preventive measures. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau handles technical aspects, while a comprehensive report is expected in three months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 19:06 IST
Unraveling the Ahmedabad Air Tragedy: Insights and Actions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A government-formed multi-disciplinary committee convened on Monday to delve into the causes of the Ahmedabad plane crash, marked as one of the nation's worst air disasters in decades. The high-level panel, chaired by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, assessed diverse theories regarding the incident.

The panel, comprising representatives from key ministries and agencies such as the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, intends to establish frameworks for preventing future incidents. Stakeholders contributed insights on potential causes and solutions.

While the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is conducting a technical review, the committee's policy-focused approach aims to ensure comprehensive safety measures. The black box and Cockpit Voice Recorder have been recovered and are anticipated to play a vital role in uncovering the crash's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025