Unraveling the Ahmedabad Air Tragedy: Insights and Actions
A government-formed multi-disciplinary committee convened to investigate the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Chaired by Union Home Secretary, the panel analyzed potential causes and future preventive measures. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau handles technical aspects, while a comprehensive report is expected in three months.
- Country:
- India
A government-formed multi-disciplinary committee convened on Monday to delve into the causes of the Ahmedabad plane crash, marked as one of the nation's worst air disasters in decades. The high-level panel, chaired by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, assessed diverse theories regarding the incident.
The panel, comprising representatives from key ministries and agencies such as the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, intends to establish frameworks for preventing future incidents. Stakeholders contributed insights on potential causes and solutions.
While the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is conducting a technical review, the committee's policy-focused approach aims to ensure comprehensive safety measures. The black box and Cockpit Voice Recorder have been recovered and are anticipated to play a vital role in uncovering the crash's cause.
(With inputs from agencies.)
