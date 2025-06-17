US and UK Sign Historic Trade Deal Amid Ongoing Steel Tariff Talks
US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer have announced a new trade agreement aimed at reducing tariffs on goods between the two nations. The deal excludes steel tariffs, with discussions ongoing about their possible reduction. The agreement promises job creation and increased income, though concerns about potential tariff hikes remain.
US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer have agreed on a new trade deal aimed at reducing tariffs on goods between their respective countries.
While the deal excludes steel tariffs, ongoing negotiations aim to potentially lower them to zero, reflecting the provisional agreement.
Despite the promising trade pact, British businesses remain wary of sudden tariff increases after Trump's recent global metals tariff hike, now set at 25% for the UK.
