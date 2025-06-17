Left Menu

Odisha's Industrial Boom: Mega Projects to Revolutionize Economy and Employment Landscape

The Odisha state government has sanctioned eight large-scale projects worth over Rs 1.51 lakh crore aimed at bolstering industrial growth and generating over 62,000 jobs. The initiatives span various sectors including aluminium, chemicals, and textiles, promising transformative regional and economic development.

The Odisha government has taken a decisive step towards economic transformation by approving eight significant industrial projects valued at over Rs 1.51 lakh crore. These projects are anticipated to generate more than 62,000 jobs, as highlighted by officials during a press briefing.

Chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) sanctioned these projects across sectors such as aluminium, chemicals, and textiles, spanning six districts including Dhenkanal and Jajpur. Majhi credited the government's consistent efforts, pointing out that 62 projects have been approved since June 2022, with potential investments totaling Rs 5.67 lakh crore and an anticipated creation of about 2.42 lakh jobs.

This initiative aligns with the national vision of a developed India by 2047, and the state's vision of 'Samruddha Odisha' by 2036. Noteworthy projects include Vedanta Ltd's Rs 1,28,000 crore investment in a 3-MTPA aluminium smelter, a potential 30,000 jobs in Dhenkanal, and SRF Ltd's Rs 10,000 crore specialty chemical unit in Ganjam, expected to create 20,000 jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

