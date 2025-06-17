Empowering India's Unorganised Workforce: A Comprehensive Welfare Approach

The Ministry of Labour & Employment has announced its welfare schemes have positively impacted over 50 lakh unorganised workers in India, particularly in the Beedi, Cine, and Mining sectors. These initiatives, the ministry asserts, are fundamental to the government's inclusive labour welfare strategy.

The Labour Welfare Organisation (LWO), operating under the Directorate General of Labour Welfare (DGLW), administers these schemes nationwide via a network of 18 Welfare Commissioners. Their mission is to deliver social protection, healthcare, educational financial aid, and housing support to workers in remote areas.

A pivotal element of this framework is the Education Assistance Scheme, which offers annual scholarships between Rs 1,000 and Rs 25,000 on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP). A robust Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system ensures efficient disbursement, with over one lakh applications annually.

Healthcare provisions include national outpatient services and reimbursement for specialized treatments for diseases like cancer. Financial support ranges from Rs 30,000 for minor surgeries to Rs 7.5 lakh for cancer care, facilitating crucial medical access for low-income workers.

Despite the 2016 merger of the Revised Integrated Housing Scheme (RIHS) with the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), the Ministry continues distributing pending instalments until March 2024. These targeted initiatives enhance living standards and affirm the government's commitment to inclusive development, or 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.