Blackstone Acquires Iconic South City Mall in Kolkata for Rs 3,250 Crore

Global investment firm Blackstone has announced its acquisition of South City Mall in Kolkata for a sum of Rs 3,250 crore, marking a significant expansion of its retail portfolio in India.

Anarock, the real estate consultancy firm, guided Blackstone through this major deal, touting the massive potential and iconic status of South City Mall, which spans over 10 lakh square feet and boasts an annual turnover of Rs 1,800 crore.

With daily footfalls between 55,000 and 60,000, and surging to between 75,000 and 200,000 during weekends and festive seasons, the mall is a prime attraction. The acquisition demonstrates Blackstone's commitment to the Indian retail market, leveraging its operational expertise to drive the future success of the asset.