Blackstone Acquires Iconic South City Mall in Kolkata for Rs 3,250 Crore
Global investment giant Blackstone has acquired Kolkata's South City Mall for Rs 3,250 crore. Spanning 10 lakh sq ft, the mall is an iconic location for shopping, dining, and entertainment, attracting massive footfall. This acquisition marks Blackstone's strengthened presence in India's retail sector.
- Country:
- India
Global investment firm Blackstone has announced its acquisition of South City Mall in Kolkata for a sum of Rs 3,250 crore, marking a significant expansion of its retail portfolio in India.
Anarock, the real estate consultancy firm, guided Blackstone through this major deal, touting the massive potential and iconic status of South City Mall, which spans over 10 lakh square feet and boasts an annual turnover of Rs 1,800 crore.
With daily footfalls between 55,000 and 60,000, and surging to between 75,000 and 200,000 during weekends and festive seasons, the mall is a prime attraction. The acquisition demonstrates Blackstone's commitment to the Indian retail market, leveraging its operational expertise to drive the future success of the asset.
- READ MORE ON:
- Blackstone
- South City Mall
- Kolkata
- real estate
- investment
- retail
- Anarock
- footfall
- India
- shopping
ALSO READ
Market Jitters: FTSE Slips Amid Trade Tensions and Defense Investments
VinFast's Investment Hurdles: Tamil Nadu EV Dreams Hit a Speed Bump
India offers an excellent opportunity for investment in aviation sector: PM Modi
CityMall: Revolutionizing Retail for Bharat's Underserved Populace
India offers an excellent investment opportunity in aviation sector for global companies, says PM Modi at IATA AGM.