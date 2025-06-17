Left Menu

Blackstone Acquires Iconic South City Mall in Kolkata for Rs 3,250 Crore

Global investment giant Blackstone has acquired Kolkata's South City Mall for Rs 3,250 crore. Spanning 10 lakh sq ft, the mall is an iconic location for shopping, dining, and entertainment, attracting massive footfall. This acquisition marks Blackstone's strengthened presence in India's retail sector.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Global investment firm Blackstone has announced its acquisition of South City Mall in Kolkata for a sum of Rs 3,250 crore, marking a significant expansion of its retail portfolio in India.

Anarock, the real estate consultancy firm, guided Blackstone through this major deal, touting the massive potential and iconic status of South City Mall, which spans over 10 lakh square feet and boasts an annual turnover of Rs 1,800 crore.

With daily footfalls between 55,000 and 60,000, and surging to between 75,000 and 200,000 during weekends and festive seasons, the mall is a prime attraction. The acquisition demonstrates Blackstone's commitment to the Indian retail market, leveraging its operational expertise to drive the future success of the asset.

