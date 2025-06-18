Goa Faces Industry Manpower Crisis Amid Job Security Concerns

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has flagged a manpower crisis within the state's industries, attributing it to the hesitance of local youth in joining the private sector due to concerns over job security. This concern was brought to light during a recent meeting with industry representatives and state government officials.

The meeting resulted in crucial decisions, including a commitment to revise minimum wages and the introduction of skilling courses aimed at training the local workforce. The Chief Minister underscored the necessity of addressing issues faced by industries in recruiting local talent.

Furthermore, measures for worker protection will be enforced, with strict action against exploitative management practices. The government also mandated hiring local contractors and reviewed transportation needs, directing industry bodies to submit their requirements for subsequent action.

