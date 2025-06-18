Germany Provides Lifeline: Special Flights Out of Jordan

Germany is stepping up efforts to evacuate its citizens from Israel by organizing specialized commercial flights from Jordan, according to a foreign ministry spokesperson in Berlin on Wednesday.

With insufficient commercial options available, a flight carrying nearly 200 individuals was arranged for Wednesday, and another is scheduled for Thursday. The measure is a response to ongoing demands from German nationals in the region.

While commercial flight opportunities from Amman still exist and border crossings remain open, these do not suffice to meet the needs of German citizens. Hence, Germany is proactively arranging these flights to ensure safe passage for its nationals.

(With inputs from agencies.)