Bomb Threat Hoaxes Hit Hyderabad Airports Prompting Security Surge

On Wednesday, Hyderabad's Begumpet airport received a bomb threat through email, which police later confirmed to be a hoax. The airport, primarily used for VIP flights, conducted comprehensive checks with the help of the bomb disposal squad, security teams, and fire services.

Simultaneously, a similar email threat targeted a Qatar Airways cargo flight at the RGI airport, claiming a human bomb was present. This threat also proved to be false following a detailed inspection, airport sources reported.

Emergency protocols were activated at both airports, with standby fire and security personnel. A temporary bomb threat assessment committee was established to manage the situation efficiently and ensure operational safety.

