Bomb Threat Hoaxes Hit Hyderabad Airports Prompting Security Surge
Hyderabad's Begumpet airport and RGI airport faced bomb threats via email, which were confirmed as hoaxes after thorough investigations by security forces. Standard Operating Procedures were followed, including emergency declarations, standby fire and security teams, and the formation of a temporary bomb threat assessment committee to ensure safety.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, Hyderabad's Begumpet airport received a bomb threat through email, which police later confirmed to be a hoax. The airport, primarily used for VIP flights, conducted comprehensive checks with the help of the bomb disposal squad, security teams, and fire services.
Simultaneously, a similar email threat targeted a Qatar Airways cargo flight at the RGI airport, claiming a human bomb was present. This threat also proved to be false following a detailed inspection, airport sources reported.
Emergency protocols were activated at both airports, with standby fire and security personnel. A temporary bomb threat assessment committee was established to manage the situation efficiently and ensure operational safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
