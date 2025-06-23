Left Menu

RAF Begins Evacuation of British Nationals from Tel Aviv

A Royal Air Force plane departed from Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport, evacuating British nationals to the UK. The foreign office confirmed the news with a statement from Foreign Minister David Lammy, emphasizing the safe return of these individuals and their dependents amid regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-06-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 20:20 IST
RAF Begins Evacuation of British Nationals from Tel Aviv
A Royal Air Force flight departed from Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport on Tuesday afternoon, tasked with evacuating British nationals.

The operation was confirmed by Britain's foreign office, which stated the flight's mission was to ensure the safe return of British citizens and their dependents to the UK.

Foreign Minister David Lammy commented on the operation, expressing confidence in the successful and safe evacuation amid ongoing regional tensions. The event marks a significant step in the UK's response to the situation in the region.

