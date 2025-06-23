RAF Begins Evacuation of British Nationals from Tel Aviv

A Royal Air Force flight departed from Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport on Tuesday afternoon, tasked with evacuating British nationals.

The operation was confirmed by Britain's foreign office, which stated the flight's mission was to ensure the safe return of British citizens and their dependents to the UK.

Foreign Minister David Lammy commented on the operation, expressing confidence in the successful and safe evacuation amid ongoing regional tensions. The event marks a significant step in the UK's response to the situation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)