Left Menu

Unraveling the Mystery: Air India Black Box Under Investigation

The black box from the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad is being analyzed by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu dismissed speculation of sending it abroad. Investigations aim to uncover the cause behind the tragic accident killing 270 people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 24-06-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 13:30 IST
Unraveling the Mystery: Air India Black Box Under Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu confirmed that the black box from the Air India crash in Ahmedabad is under examination by domestic authorities, quashing rumors of international involvement.

The fatal crash, which occurred moments after the flight took off on June 12, resulted in 270 fatalities, sparing only one passenger. The black box was recovered a day later amid extensive investigative efforts by a dedicated high-level panel.

Despite speculation, Minister Naidu assured that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is thoroughly decoding the black box, a crucial step towards understanding the accident's cause and ensuring future aviation safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025