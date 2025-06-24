Unraveling the Mystery: Air India Black Box Under Investigation

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu confirmed that the black box from the Air India crash in Ahmedabad is under examination by domestic authorities, quashing rumors of international involvement.

The fatal crash, which occurred moments after the flight took off on June 12, resulted in 270 fatalities, sparing only one passenger. The black box was recovered a day later amid extensive investigative efforts by a dedicated high-level panel.

Despite speculation, Minister Naidu assured that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is thoroughly decoding the black box, a crucial step towards understanding the accident's cause and ensuring future aviation safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)