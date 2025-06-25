Left Menu

Battle for Jaiprakash Associates: Companies Vie for Insolvent Conglomerate

Companies, including Adani Enterprises, Vedanta, and Jindal Power, have submitted bids to acquire Jaiprakash Associates through an insolvency process. Creditors, led by the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd, are claiming Rs 57,185 crore. The company had varied business interests and defaulted on loans, triggering insolvency proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 19:56 IST
Battle for Jaiprakash Associates: Companies Vie for Insolvent Conglomerate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jaiprakash Associates, a conglomerate with interests in real estate, cement, and hospitality, has attracted bids from top companies due to its insolvency process. Among the bidders are industry giants like Adani Enterprises and Vedanta.

As creditors claim Rs 57,185 crore, the race to acquire the defunct company intensifies. The National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) is leading the creditors after acquiring stressed loans from a consortium including State Bank of India.

While many are vying for the conglomerate's assets, key infrastructure projects like Jaypee Greens in Greater Noida add value. Despite showing initial interest, some, such as Patanjali Ayurved, opted out of the bidding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025