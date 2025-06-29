Left Menu

Eri Silk: Preserving Tradition and Leading Eco-Friendly Fashion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights Meghalaya's Eri Silk, known for its ethical production and environmental benefits. Lauded as 'Ahimsa Silk', it gains a GI tag, marking it as a sustainable textile with global appeal. Women's grassroots efforts boost its reach worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 13:21 IST
Eri Silk: Preserving Tradition and Leading Eco-Friendly Fashion
Representative image (Image/Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In his 123rd "Mann Ki Baat" radio address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the traditional Eri Silk of Meghalaya, which has achieved noteworthy global recognition for its ethical production process. Unlike other silk processes, Eri Silk does not involve the killing of silkworms, making it both eco-friendly and humane.

Recognized with a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, Eri Silk is also called 'Ahimsa Silk.' Modi noted its appeal in the growing global demand for environmentally conscious products. With unique material properties that keep wearers warm in winter and cool in summer, Eri Silk suits diverse climates, making it a highly marketable product.

Local communities, especially women, play a crucial role in expanding Eri Silk's reach through self-help groups, Modi emphasized. Recently earning the prestigious Oeko-Tex certification from Germany, this ethical silk opens new export market doors, fostering the North East's impact on global sustainable fashion markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

