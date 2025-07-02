Asian Institute of Medical Sciences honoured as Best Healthcare Brand 2025 by The Economic Times

Left Menu

The Asian Institute of Medical Sciences, a super-speciality hospital with a strong focus on advanced medical care, including 3D robotic surgery and a wide range of super specialities, has been named the Best Healthcare Brand 2025 by ET Now - The Economic Times Group.

Updated: 02-07-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 18:04 IST
VMPL Faridabad (Haryana) [India], July 2: The Asian Institute of Medical Sciences, a super-speciality hospital with a strong focus on advanced medical care, including 3D robotic surgery and a wide range of super specialities, has been named the Best Healthcare Brand 2025 by ET Now - The Economic Times Group.

Dr. Ajeet Madhavrao Gopchade, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha presented the award to the Asian Hospital at the ET Now Best Brands Conclave for its role in shaping the future of healthcare in India. Asian has been recognized for its technology-driven treatment and consistent clinical excellence. "This recognition reflects Asian's dedication to providing advanced and compassionate healthcare to people, not just in Faridabad but across the region. The hospital has always stayed ahead by combining expert medical care with the latest technologies," said Dr. N. K. Pandey, Chairman & Managing Director, Asian Institute of Medical Sciences.

Mr. Anupam Pandey, Director, Asian Institute of Medical Sciences. said, "This award is a moment of great pride for all of us at the Asian. It shows that our commitment to patient care, innovation, and ethics is being recognised at the national level. We remain dedicated to bringing them world-class healthcare with a personal touch." Mr. Anupam Pandey further said, we ensure that AIMS remains at the forefront of medical innovation and patient-centred care.

Asian Institute of Medical Sciences has become a household name over the years, thanks to its top-tier services in areas like cancer treatment, heart and cardiac care, brain and spine surgery, liver and digestive diseases and orthopaedics. A major highlight of the hospital today is its 3D Advanced Minimal Access Robotic Surgery. This modern technique allows for extremely precise surgeries with smaller cuts, less pain, and faster healing. Adding to its technological edge, the Asian Hospital has recently introduced an AI-powered Robotic Knee Replacement system for minimally invasive procedures, high-precision robotic technology, and faster, safer recovery.

This award follows another major achievement, where Asian was honoured with the "One of the Best Organisations to Work For in 2025" by ET Edge. Founded in 2010, the Asian Institute of Medical Sciences has since grown to become one of India's leading AACI, NABH, and NABL-accredited super specialty hospitals. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

