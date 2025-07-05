India's Growth Soars on Technological Wings

Union Minister Piyush Goyal asserted that the integration of new technologies will be pivotal in scripting India's growth narrative. At the IIT Madras Alumni Association's Sangam 2025, he emphasized that India's science and technology, along with its dynamic startup ecosystem and innovative spirit, will craft the nation's future growth story.

India is evolving from a job-seeker market to a prolific job creator. The government, alongside institutions like IIT Madras, is fostering this energy through startup funds and supportive initiatives. Policies are also geared towards nurturing a future-ready nation, positioning India at the forefront of global technological advancements.

Goyal highlighted India's robust post-COVID economic resilience, underpinned by innovation and entrepreneurial support. Mentioning the Rs 10,000 crore Fund of Funds for Startups and the Rs 1 lakh crore RDI Scheme, he pointed to India's rising global credibility in producing quality goods, as demonstrated across multiple sectors like electronics and pharmaceuticals.