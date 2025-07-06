Left Menu

Hettich's Symphony: India's Growing Role in Global Furniture Fittings

Hettich, a German furniture fittings company, projects India's contribution to its global sales to reach 20%, making it the second-largest market. Leveraging local manufacturing policies, they aim to expand in India's fast-growing middle class, enhancing their market leadership. Hettich also boosts exports globally, reflecting strong growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 10:30 IST
Hettich's Symphony: India's Growing Role in Global Furniture Fittings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

German furniture fittings giant Hettich sees India playing a vital role, expecting it to contribute 20% to its global sales, according to top officials. Hettich has been manufacturing in India since 2013 and is leveraging government policies to tap into the rapidly expanding middle class market.

Andre Eckholt, Managing Director for Hettich India, Middle East & Africa, highlighted India's strategic importance, noting its fast growth compared to other global markets. He emphasized the firm's commitment to expanding production in India with a new plant in Indore, boosting exports to markets including the US and Europe.

Eckholt pointed to the strong cost competitiveness and quality assurance that allow Hettich to export from India to countries like China, contrasting other competitors' reliance on Chinese imports. The company's investments and strategic focus reinforce India's role as a critical market for future growth.

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025