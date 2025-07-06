Hettich's Symphony: India's Growing Role in Global Furniture Fittings
Hettich, a German furniture fittings company, projects India's contribution to its global sales to reach 20%, making it the second-largest market. Leveraging local manufacturing policies, they aim to expand in India's fast-growing middle class, enhancing their market leadership. Hettich also boosts exports globally, reflecting strong growth.
German furniture fittings giant Hettich sees India playing a vital role, expecting it to contribute 20% to its global sales, according to top officials. Hettich has been manufacturing in India since 2013 and is leveraging government policies to tap into the rapidly expanding middle class market.
Andre Eckholt, Managing Director for Hettich India, Middle East & Africa, highlighted India's strategic importance, noting its fast growth compared to other global markets. He emphasized the firm's commitment to expanding production in India with a new plant in Indore, boosting exports to markets including the US and Europe.
Eckholt pointed to the strong cost competitiveness and quality assurance that allow Hettich to export from India to countries like China, contrasting other competitors' reliance on Chinese imports. The company's investments and strategic focus reinforce India's role as a critical market for future growth.
