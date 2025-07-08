Wildfires Fuel Chaos in Southern France, Prompting Evacuations and Travel Disruptions

A fast-moving wildfire in France's south has forced the closure of Marseille Provence airport, disrupting travel as summer vacation begins, according to airport officials.

Firefighters numbering 168 were deployed to combat a 30-hectare blaze near Les Pennes-Mirabeau, north of Marseille. The area's prefecture advised residents to stay confined indoors as winds reached speeds of 70 kilometers per hour.

Evacuations were carried out in response to high winds, while flights were rerouted to regional airports. Meanwhile, another wildfire near Narbonne continued to spread, having scorched 2,000 hectares since Monday.