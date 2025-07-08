TVS Infrastructure Trust Launches on National Stock Exchange, Raising Rs 1,300 Crore
TVS Industrial & Logistics Parks’ InvIT, TVS Infrastructure Trust, was listed on the National Stock Exchange, raising over Rs 1,300 crore. The issue attracted global and domestic investors with a well-diversified tenant base. The Trust focuses on infrastructure development and has strong backing from IFC and L&T.
- Country:
- India
TVS Industrial & Logistics Parks announced a significant milestone with the listing of its TVS Infrastructure Trust InvIT on the National Stock Exchange, securing an impressive Rs 1,300 crore in funds.
The trust issued 2,000 crore units, with Rs 1,300 crore subscribed by notable global and domestic investors, marking a strong vote of confidence. This involved a fresh issue of Rs 1,050 crore and an offer-for-sale of Rs 250 crore from an existing unitholder.
The InvIT boasts a wide-ranging tenant roster across sectors like e-commerce and automotive, accounting for less than half of its rental income from the top 10 tenants, ensuring diversity and risk management. Strategic investments by IFC and L&T give further credibility to TVS's pioneering corporate developer-led InvIT in India.
ALSO READ
Kalpataru Ltd Secures Rs 708 Crore Pre-IPO Boost from Anchor Investors
IFC Backs Kyrgyz Republic’s First Sustainability Bonds to Spur Green, Social Growth
Adani Airport secures USD 1 bn financing from global investors for Mumbai International Airport: Co Statement.
Sambhv Steel Mobilises Rs 161 Crore from Anchor Investors Ahead of IPO Launch
Upbeat Micron Earnings Lift Stock Futures While Investors Await Key Economic Data