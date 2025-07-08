TVS Infrastructure Trust Launches on National Stock Exchange, Raising Rs 1,300 Crore

TVS Industrial & Logistics Parks announced a significant milestone with the listing of its TVS Infrastructure Trust InvIT on the National Stock Exchange, securing an impressive Rs 1,300 crore in funds.

The trust issued 2,000 crore units, with Rs 1,300 crore subscribed by notable global and domestic investors, marking a strong vote of confidence. This involved a fresh issue of Rs 1,050 crore and an offer-for-sale of Rs 250 crore from an existing unitholder.

The InvIT boasts a wide-ranging tenant roster across sectors like e-commerce and automotive, accounting for less than half of its rental income from the top 10 tenants, ensuring diversity and risk management. Strategic investments by IFC and L&T give further credibility to TVS's pioneering corporate developer-led InvIT in India.